Joey Wiemer and Felix Valerio Named Low-A East All-Stars

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are thrilled to share that former Mudcats Joey Wiemer and Felix Valerio were both named to the 2021 Low-A East All-Star team as announced today by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). Wiemer was one of three All-Star outfielders in Low-A East, while Valerio was the league's All-Star at designated hitter.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

Wiemer, 22, burst through with an eye-opening debut season in 2021 while first playing for the Mudcats and later with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. His stellar season began in Carolina where he hit .276/.391/.478 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 22 stolen bases over 75 games. Selected by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft, Wiemer later earned a promotion to Wisconsin on August 9 where he went on to hit .336/.428/.719 with seven doubles, 14 home runs, 33 RBI and eight stolen bases in 34 games.

Overall, Wiemer combined to hit .295/.403/.556 with a .958 OPS, 18 doubles, 27 home runs, 77 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 109 games with both Carolina and Wisconsin in 2021. Wiemer was one of only two players in Minor League Baseball to total at least 25 home runs and at least 30 steals (27 HR, 30 SB) this past season. He was also one of 16 players in the Minors to record a "20/20", 20 homer and 20 stolen base, season. Wiemer additionally led the Mudcats in homers (13) and led Low-A East outfielders in assists with 12 over 75 games played (eight in right field, two in left field, two in center field).

Wiemer was also recently named Milwaukee's Robin Yount Performance Award 2021 Minor League Player of the Year. The former Cincinnati Bearcat was also previously named one of two Milwaukee Minor League Players of the Month for the month of July after hitting .263/.360/.474 with a .834 OPS (25 H, 4 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 15 BB, 14-game hitting streak (7/13 - 7/28) while with the Mudcats. Wiemer also earned Low-A East Player of the Week honors for the week ending on August 8. That week (8/2-8/8) saw Wiemer lead Low-A East players in average (.583), on-base (.630), slugging (1.280), OPS (1.838), hits (14), home runs (4) and RBI (12). His league best four home runs that same week included a walk-off home run on 8/5, two homers including a grand slam on 8/6, and another walk-off homer on 8/7.

Valerio, 20, established himself as one of Low-A East's most productive offensive players after slashing a robust .314/.430/.469 with a .899 OPS, 97 hits, 71 runs, 24 doubles, three triples, six homers, 54 walks, 63 RBI and 27 stolen bases over 85 games with the Mudcats. He also recorded a team best 27 multi-hit games and a team high 18 games with at least two runs scored.

Valerio led Low-A East in on-base percentage (.430) and was second in batting (.314). He was also third in Low-A East in OPS (.899) fifth in slugging (.469), third in doubles (24), tied for sixth in runs (71) and tied for eighth in steals (27). Valerio was a two-time Low-A East Player of the Week and was named one of Milwaukee's two Players of the Month in June. That award-winning month of June saw Valerio lead Low-A East in average (.379), OBP (.491) and runs (22).

The Bonao, Dominican Republic born Valerio later earned a mid-August promotion to High-A Wisconsin and finished his 2021 season batting .290/.401/.468 with 124 hits, 90 runs, 37 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 69 walks, 79 RBI and 31 stolen bases. Overall, Valerio's 37 doubles were the second most in the Minors. He also finished the season as one of six Minor Leaguers to accumulate at least 30 doubles, 10 homers and 30 steals (37 2B, 11 HR, 31 SB).

The Brewers acquired Valerio in a trade with the New York Mets on January 15, 2019. That trade saw the Milwaukee send Keon Broxton to the Mets in exchange for Valerio, RHP Adam Hill and RHP Bobby Wahl.

Valerio is currently rated as the No. 22 prospect in the Brewers farm system by Baseball America; Wiemer is No. 27.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats recently finished their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Season ticket packages for the 2022 season are on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com/season and by calling (919) 269-2287. Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

