MiLB Announces Low-A Awards and League All-Star Teams

New York, NY - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Low-A classification.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

LOW-A EAST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Dustin Harris Down East Texas .301/.389/.872, 10 HR, 53 RBI

Second Base Nick Yorke Salem Boston .323/.413/.913, 10 HR, 47 RBI

Shortstop Luisangel Acuna Down East Texas .266/.345/.749, 12 HR, 74 RBI

Third Base Nicholas Northcut Salem Boston .261/.352/.865, 17 HR, 77 RBI

Catcher Yainer Diaz LYN/FAY Cleveland/Houston .300/.336/.778, 6 HR, 57 RBI

Outfield Diego Infante Charleston Tampa Bay .296/.393/.899, 16 HR, 80 RBI

Outfield Joey Wiemer Carolina Milwaukee .276/.391/.868, 13 HR, 44 RBI

Outfield Gilberto Jimenez Salem Boston .306/.346/.751, 3 HR, 56 RBI

Designated Hitter Felix Valerio Carolina Milwaukee .314/.430/.899, 6 HR, 63 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Joey Estes Augusta Atlanta 20 G, 3-6, 2.91 ERA, 127 SO

Left-Handed Starter DJ Herz Myrtle Beach Chicago (NL) 17 G, 3-4, 3.43 ERA, 105 SO

Reliever Devon Roedahl Salem Boston 37 G, 7-5, 2.52 ERA, 11 SV

Manager of the Year Blake Butera Charleston Tampa Bay 82-38, League champions

Most Valuable Player Diego Infante Charleston Tampa Bay .296/.393/.899, 16 HR, 80 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Joey Estes Augusta Atlanta 20 G, 3-6, 2.91 ERA, 127 SO

Top MLB Prospect Jhonkensy Noel Lynchburg Cleveland .393/.426/1.119, 11 HR, 40 RBI

LOW-A SOUTHEAST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base PK Morris Dunedin Toronto .251/.407/.819, 9 HR, 57 RBI

Second Base Trevor Hauver Tampa New York (AL) .288/.445/.943, 9 HR, 49 RBI

Shortstop Orelvis Martinez Dunedin Toronto .279/.369/.942, 19 HR, 68 RBI

Third Base Jose Peroza St. Lucie New York (NL) .274/.404/.847, 7 HR, 47 RBI

Catcher Endy Rodriguez Bradenton Pittsburgh .294/.3380/.892, 15 HR, 73 RBI

Outfield Victor Mesa Jr. Jupiter Miami .266/.316/.718, 5 HR, 71 RBI

Outfield Steward Berroa Dunedin Toronto .245/.361/.760, 7 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Allan Cerda Daytona Cincinnati .242/.362/.886, 14 HR, 42 RBI

Designated Hitter Addison Barger Dunedin Toronto .249/.334/.826, 18 HR, 80 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Adrian Florencio Bradenton Pittsburgh 20 G, 6-4, 2.46 ERA, 117 SO

Left-Handed Starter Naswell Paulino Dunedin Toronto 23 G, 7-4, 3.82 ERA, 109 SO

Reliever Enmanuel Mejia Bradenton Pittsburgh 21 G, 4-1, 0.00 ERA, 8 SV

Manager of the Year Jonathan Johnston Bradenton Pittsburgh 71-48, League champions

Most Valuable Player Endy Rodriguez Bradenton Pittsburgh .294/.3380/.892, 15 HR, 73 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Adrian Florencio Bradenton Pittsburgh 20 G, 6-4, 2.46 ERA, 117 SO

Top MLB Prospect Eury Perez Jupiter Miami 15 G, 2-3, 1.61 ERA, 82 SO

LOW-A WEST

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR,RBI)

First Base Braxton Martinez Inland Empire Los Angeles (AL) .334/.445/1.023,12 HR, 59 RBI

Second Base Sam McWilliams Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .304/.384/.908, 14 HR, 70 RBI

Shortstop Marco Luciano San Jose San Francisco .278/.373/.930, 18 HR, 57 RBI

Third Base Jorbit Vivas Rancho Cucamonga Los Angeles (NL) .311/.389/.905, 13 HR, 73 RBI

Catcher Drew Romo Fresno Colorado .314/.345/.784, 6 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Zac Veen Fresno Colorado .301/.399/.900, 15 HR, 75 RBI

Outfield Robert Hassell III Lake Elsinore San Diego .323/.415/.897, 7 HR, 65 RBI

Outfield Luis Matos San Jose San Francisco .313/.358/.853, 15 HR, 86 RBI

Designated Hitter Noelvi Marte Modesto Seattle .271/.368/.831, 17 HR, 69 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Ryan Murphy San Jose San Francisco 15 G, 4-2, 2.96 ERA, 116 SO

Left-Handed Starter Kyle Harrison San Jose San Francisco 23 G, 4-3, 3.19 ERA, 157 SO

Reliever Randy Rodriguez San Jose San Francisco 32 G, 6-3, 1.74 ERA, 2 SV

Manager of the Year Robinson Cancel Fresno Colorado 74-41, Best record in league

Most Valuable Player Luis Matos San Jose San Francisco .313/.358/.853, 15 HR, 86 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Kyle Harrison San Jose San Francisco 23 G, 4-3, 3.19 ERA, 157 SO

Top MLB Prospect Zac Veen Fresno Colorado .301/.399/.900, 15 HR, 75 RBI

