4.5.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Cal Jennings scored from the penalty spot against his former club while MD Myers found the net in his first appearance of the season as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point.
