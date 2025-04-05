4.5.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored from the penalty spot against his former club while MD Myers found the net in his first appearance of the season as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.