4.4.2026: FC Naples vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Andrés Ferrín scored the lone goal of the match in the 18th minute to lead FC Naples to a 1-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning the hosts a league-leading third clean sheet of the season.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 4, 2026
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