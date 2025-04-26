4.26.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
A brace from McKenzie Weinert and an opening goal from Taylor Aylmer gives Spokane Zephyr FC the win in the 3-2 back-and-forth match against Tampa Bay Sun FC, as Zephyr earns its fourth consecutive home win.
