4.26.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







A brace from McKenzie Weinert and an opening goal from Taylor Aylmer gives Spokane Zephyr FC the win in the 3-2 back-and-forth match against Tampa Bay Sun FC, as Zephyr earns its fourth consecutive home win.

