4-2 Win in Finale Gets Ports Even with Grizzlies

July 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports played a balanced game on Sunday to earn a series split with the Grizzlies after a 4-2 win over Fresno at Banner Island Ballpark.

Starter Jackson Finley had one of his best starts of the season to collect his first win of 2024. The former two-way star at Georgia Tech allowed just one run over five innings on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

His offense got him the lead in the second inning after Nick Schwartz walked with one out and Darlyn Montero doubled off the wall in right to put runners at second and third. Myles Naylor then blasted a double off the wall in right center to score both runners and the Ports out to a 2-0 lead.

T.J. Schofield-Sam crushed his fourth home run of the season to the right of the batters eye in center for a 3-0 Stockton lead in the third. Joseph Rodriguez doubled into the right field corner in the fourth, and The Ports would get one more run after Naylor hit a ball to third that was misplayed and allowed Rodriguez to score for a 4-0 lead.

The only run Finley would allow came after hitting a batter to start the fifth and the next batter reaching on a passed ball after a strikeout. A sac fly would produce a run, but Finley would strike out Jason Hinchman on a full count with two on to finish his day up 4-1.

Alejandro Manzano allowed a run in the sixth on a pair of doubles, but would buckle down from there. He didn't permit another run to score in three innings of work and stranded two runners in the eighth to preserve the two-run lead.

Micah Dallas came in for the ninth and made quick work of the Grizzlies to collect his fourth save of the season, tying him with Ryan Brown for the team lead.

