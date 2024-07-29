Storm Win Fifth Straight over Rawhide Presented by the Valley News

July 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm continued their home excellence. In a series that was already won, in a season with the playoffs guaranteed, the Storm won their fifth straight game with a dramatic slide into home in the eighth inning.

Prior to this electric slide, Isaiah Lowe was the day's starter. He and his 3.00 ERA have been a stable presence for the team all year long. Today was no different. He would finish his day with five innings pitched, four strikeouts, and just one earned run.

It only took the Storm one inning to triple this offensive production. Unfortunately for the Rawhide, this inning came in the very first frame. A walk and a double would set up Jacob Campbell with two runners in scoring position after Jose Sanabria struck out. His groundout would bring the first run home.

Two more runs would score, one on a throwing error and another on a single from Ryan Wilson.

The Storm would score another run in the third inning to make it 4-0.

The Rawhide finally scored in the fourth. A walk and a double brought their first run home and the only run to score against Isaiah Lowe.

Visalia would then score five unanswered runs against the Storm's bullpen to take the lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning. The Storm would respond in defiance. Lamar King Jr would lead the eighth with a walk. A single and walk would load the bases with two outs. Jose Sanabria would then get a free pass of his own, scoring a run. Campbell would once again prove clutch, singling in the game-tying run. The third consecutive day he has scored either the game-tying or winning run.

A wild pitch, after a pitching change, would see two runs score. The ball would barely get away from the catcher, however, Ethan Long was determined to create some controlled chaos. His aggressive slide forced a bad throw and brought Sanabria home.

The Storm would win the game 8-6.

They return to The Lake Elsinore Diamond on Tuesday, August 13th

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.