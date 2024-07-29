Stockton silences Fresno's bats 4-2 Sunday to split series

July 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-19, 49-46) fell to the Stockton Ports (11-19, 37-57) 4-2 Sunday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies split the six-game set with the Ports and have not won a road series since June 4-9 at Modesto (four road series since). The Grizzlies dropped to 78-30 all-time against the Ports (17-7 record this season) with a 43-11 all-time record (13-5 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno stumbled to 6-3 on road Sundays and 5-3 in the sixth game of an away series. The Grizzlies moved to 5-2 in two-run road contests and 8-13 during the month of July.

The Ports plated all four runs over an early three-inning span. Stockton scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second from a Myles Naylor two-RBI double to right-center. In the bottom of the third, T.J. Schofield-Sam barreled a solo shot to right-center, his fourth homer of the season. A frame later, Naylor reached on an error by Braylen Wimmer, adding Joseph Rodriguez. The Grizzlies notched a run in the fifth and sixth innings, but could not make the comeback. Andy Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to center, pushing across Ben McCabe. Then, McCabe lasered a double down the left-field line in the top of the sixth. McCabe bumped in Nick Gile, who doubled prior to the RBI knock.

After the dust settled, the clubs pooled together for 14 hits (nine extra-bases) with seven for each team. Fresno crushed a season-high five doubles among their seven hits. Luis Mendez and Gile relished multi-hit games with the latter scoring a run. McCabe reached base three times from a walk, hit-by-pitch and RBI double. He provided a run, stole a base and caught 14 strikeouts from the staff. Jason Hinchman lengthened his hit streak to six games. Hinchman had one hit in every game with four landing for extra-bases (two doubles, one triple, one wallop). Stockton smacked a longball and three doubles on the night. Schofield-Sam nabbed two hits and the bottom five of the order each had one hit.

Fresno lefty Isaiah Coupet (5-5) suffered the setback after five innings of work. Coupet allowed four runs (three earned), on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 (one shy of career-high). Hunter Mann hurled a 1-2-3 sixth, giving him three scoreless frames in the series. In those three innings, he whiffed six Stockton batters. Bryson Hammer chucked two clean frames, punching out three.

Ports' righty Jackson Finley (1-6) enjoyed his first professional win after five frames of one-run ball. He scattered four hits and one walk while fanning five. Alejandro Manzano weaved his way through three innings of one-run ball, yielding his first hold of the year. Micah Dallas had a quick ninth inning, locking up his fourth save of 2024.

Fresno will enjoy an off day tomorrow before returning home to the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies start a six-game series Tuesday night against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Ben McCabe (1-2, 2B, RBI, R, BB, HBP, SB)

- 1B Nick Gile (2-4, 2B, R)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Myles Naylor (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB)

- 2B T.J. Schofield-Sam (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- Ports Pitching (9.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore TBD vs. Fresno TBD

On That Fres-Not es:

The Grizzlies went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Luis Mendez swiped one base for the third straight game.

Tevin Tucker made a tough catch against the netting.

Ports' leadoff batter Bjay Cooke struck out all four times in the game.

