4.19.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Taylor Davila and Sam Gleadle scored second-half goals as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium to remain the lone undefeated team in the USL Championship this season and claim their first win away against Tampa Bay since 2018.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2025

