4.19.2025: Lexington vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Lexington SC and Monterey Bay FC played to a scoreless draw at Lexington SC Stadium as the hosts had a late chance by Michael Adedokun ruled out for offside while Monterey Bay goalkeeper Nico Campuzano posted a three-save shutout.

