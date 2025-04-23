4.19.2025: Lexington vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Lexington SC and Monterey Bay FC played to a scoreless draw at Lexington SC Stadium as the hosts had a late chance by Michael Adedokun ruled out for offside while Monterey Bay goalkeeper Nico Campuzano posted a three-save shutout.
