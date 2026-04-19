4.18.2026: Orange County SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Orange County SC and Lexington SC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium as the hosts saw their undefeated streak move to three games as Lexington remained with just one win in league play from its first seven games of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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