4.18.2026: Orange County SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Orange County SC and Lexington SC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Championship Soccer Stadium as the hosts saw their undefeated streak move to three games as Lexington remained with just one win in league play from its first seven games of the season.
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