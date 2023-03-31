36 Former Players on MLB Opening Day Rosters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the 2023 Major League Baseball season began Thursday, 36 former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards populated Opening Day rosters. See list below.

The 36 Fort Wayne alumni span across 20 different big league teams. To begin the year, the active roster for the TinCaps' parent club, the Padres, features catcher Luis Campusano (2018) and starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (2019), as well as catching coach Brian Esposito (2022 TinCaps manager), hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart (2013-14 hitting coach), assistant athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15 athletic trainer), and strength and conditioning coach Jay Young (2017).

Over the course of the 2022 season, a total of 56 Fort Wayne alumni played in the big leagues. That included five alums who earned All-Star status in shortstop Trea Turner (Phillies), first baseman Ty France (Mariners), starting pitcher Max Fried (Braves), starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), and relief pitcher David Bednar (Pirates).

Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, 208 players, and counting, have gone on to reach the big leagues.

Meanwhile, the next wave of talent is on its way to Parkview Field. Earlier this week the Padres announced the TinCaps' Opening Day roster, which includes Jackson Merrill. The 19-year-old shortstop is ranked as San Diego's top prospect and MLB.com rates him as the 19th best prospect overall in the game. Click here for more information on the 2023 roster.

Merrill and the TinCaps begin their season on Thursday, April 6 at West Michigan. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).

Before then, fans are invited to a pair of free events at Parkview Field. Tuesday, April 4 (5-8 p.m.) is Meet the Team Night, when fans can watch the squad work out, followed by autographs. Saturday, April 8 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) is an Open House, featuring all-access tours of the ballpark. Click here for more details on both events.

Fort Wayne Alumni on 2023 Opening Day MLB Rosters

INF C.J. Abrams (2019) - Washington Nationals

INF Gabriel Arías (2017-18) - Cleveland Guardians

RHP David Bednar (2016-17) - Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Matt Brash (2019) - Seattle Mariners

RHP Matt Bush (2005-07) - Milwaukee Brewers

C Luis Campusano (2018) - San Diego Padres

RHP Dylan Coleman (2018-19) - Kansas City Royals

OF Franchy Cordero (2014-15) - New York Yankees

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (2016) - Cleveland Guardians

RHP Zach Eflin (2013) - Tampa Bay Rays

INF Ty France (2016) - Seattle Mariners

LHP Max Fried (2013-14) - Atlanta Braves

LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018, '21) - Washington Nationals

RHP Trevor Gott (2013) - Seattle Mariners

C Austin Hedges (2012) - Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Travis Jankowski (2012) - Texas Rangers

RHP Corey Kluber (2008) - Boston Red Sox

RHP Dinelson Lamet (2015) - Colorado Rockies

LHP Eric Lauer (2016) - Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Adrián Martínez (2018-19) - Oakland A's

RHP Phil Maton (2016) - Houston Astros

RHP Miles Mikolas (2010) - St. Louis Cardinals

INF Owen Miller (2018) - Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Andrés Muñoz (2017) - Seattle Mariners

INF Jace Peterson (2012) - Oakland A's

RHP Cal Quantrill (2016) - Cleveland Guardians

OF Hunter Renfroe (2013) - Los Angeles Angels

OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15) - Kansas City Royals

OF Esteury Ruiz (2018) - Oakland A's

RHP José Ruiz (2015) - Chicago White Sox

OF Jack Suwinski (2017-18) - Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Mason Thompson (2017-18) - Washington Nationals

INF Trea Turner (2014) - Philadelphia Phillies

INF Luis Urías (2015) - Milwaukee Brewers

LHP Ryan Weathers (2018-19) - San Diego Padres

RHP Trey Wingenter (2016) - Detroit Tigers

