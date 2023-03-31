Tonight's High School Game at Day Air Ballpark Postponed Due to Rain

March 31, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Tonight's scheduled high school baseball game at Day Air Ballpark between Bellefontaine and Northwestern has been postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 7. Start time will be announced at a later date.

Presently, two games are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, April 1. The status of both games will be decided at approximately 12:00 noon on Saturday. Games currently scheduled for Saturday include Versailles vs. Russia at 3:00 p.m. and Chaminade Julienne vs. Springfield Shawnee at 6:00 p.m.

Please check the Dragons social media accounts on Twitter (@dragonsbaseball) or Facebook after 12:00 noon tomorrow for updates the status of Saturday's high school games.

Back for the 18th consecutive season, the Dayton Dragons will host the High School Baseball Showcase, where 32 teams will compete in 16 regular season high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase, presented by Bob Ross Auto Group, runs throughout April and May. Admission is open to the public and concession stands will be open so that fans can enjoy the entire ballpark experience.

Participating high schools are able to provide their own PA announcers, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Some schools even bring their own radio talent to broadcast the game from the press box. The showcase provides a fundraising opportunity for the high school programs, allowing them to sell Dragons tickets and raise money for their athletic departments.

Here is the updated schedule as of March 31, 2023:

DATE TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM

Saturday, April 1 3:00 PM Versailles Russia

Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM Springfield Shawnee Chaminade Julienne

Wednesday, April 19 6:00 PM Tippecanoe Bethel

Friday, April 21 6:00 PM Botkins Lima Perry

Saturday, April 22 3:00 PM Lincolnview Fort Recovery

Saturday, April 22 6:00 PM Bradford Milton Union

Wednesday, May 3 6:00 PM Northmont Springfield

Friday, May 5 6:00 PM Franklin Monroe Arcanum

Saturday, May 6 3:00 PM Beavercreek Carroll

Saturday, May 6 6:00 PM Covington Twin Valley South

Sunday, May 7 TBA Bellefontaine Northwestern

Tuesday, May 9 6:00 PM Houston Lehman Catholic

Wednesday, May 10 6:00 PM Wayne Lebanon

Friday, May 12 6:00 PM National Trail Brookville

Saturday, May 13 3:00 PM Minster Oakwood

Saturday, May 13 6:00 PM Xenia Greenon

