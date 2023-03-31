All Dragons Home & Road Games on WONE Radio for 12th Straight Season

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons announced today that all 132 home and road games during the 2023 season will be broadcast on radio and can be heard on various mobile platforms.

For the 12th straight year, all Dragons games will be broadcast on radio on the Dragons flagship station, iHeart's Fox Sports 980 WONE (980 AM) in Dayton. All games are also streamed on-line at www.daytondragons.com and wone.com, and can be heard via the Dragons mobile app (free download at iTunes or Google Play). Games can also be heard via the iHeart mobile app and on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. Fans can listen on virtually any mobile device.

Each broadcast begins with the pre-game show 30 minutes before the first pitch of every Dragons game, featuring game previews, interviews, and lineups. Each Dragons game is followed by an extensive post-game show featuring game recaps, interviews, and out of town scores.

Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan will serve as the Dragons broadcasters on radio.

Nichols is the voice of the Dragons on radio and television in addition to serving as the club's Director of Media Relations. He handles the play-by-play on 107 Dragons home and road radio broadcasts and each of the club's 25 television broadcasts. The 2023 season is Nichols' 16th year with the Dragons and his 36th year in professional baseball. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988. In 2018, he received recognition from Ballpark Digest for "Outstanding Achievements in Minor League Baseball broadcasting." He called his first Major League game on the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network, an event that was featured in the New York Times, Sports Broadcast Journal, FOX Sports Ohio, and numerous other media outlets. He has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball (Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, Low-A, and professional independent), broadcasting for the Indianapolis Indians, Mobile BayBears, Fort Wayne Wizards, Peoria Chiefs, Kinston Indians, and Gary SouthShore RailCats. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Patrick Geshan joins the Dragons in 2023 as a radio broadcaster and media relations assistant. He is a product of Miami University and a native of Oxford, Ohio. He served as the radio voice of the Mansfield Destroyers of the New York Collegiate Baseball League for the 2021 season, and assisted the Dragons media relations department in 2022. At Miami, Geshan was the sports director at WMSR, the student-operated radio station and handled play-by-play for RedHawks football, men's and women's basketball, and hockey. He also served as a sideline reporter for Miami basketball on ESPN3 and ESPN+. Geshan also did play-by-play and sideline reporting for Chatterbox Sports throughout the Cincinnati area, covering high school and college athletics. Geshan attended Talawanda High School and was the student body president there in 2018.

Geshan joins an impressive list of young broadcasters who have served as the #2 announcer with the team since the Dragons inception in 2000. Several Dragons #2 announcers now hold positions with Major League teams.

Keith Radd (2015 Dragons) was named the #2 radio voice of the New York Mets prior to the 2023 season. He spent several years as the primary broadcaster with the Brooklyn Cyclones of the New York/Penn League (Mets affiliate).

Bill Spaulding (2013 Dragons) is the television play-by-play announcer for the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. He previously called numerous events of the Games of both the XXXII and the XXXI Olympiads for NBC and NBC Olympic Channel.

Mike Couzens (2011 Dragons) is currently an ESPN basketball and football play-by-play announcer and can be seen frequently calling top national games on the ESPN family of networks. After his season with the Dragons, he spent three years as the voice of the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the Midwest League before moving full-time to ESPN.

Mike Benton (2004 Dragons) has enjoyed a long career in hockey and is now a pre-game/post-game studio host for the Seattle Kraken of the NHL. Benton has called more than 1,000 professional hockey matches.

Owen Serey (2008 Dragons) advanced from the Dragons #2 slot to become the voice of the South Bend Silver Hawks in the Midwest League and spent three seasons in that role.

Alex Vispoli (2009 Dragons) served as the voice of the Class-AA Frisco Rough Riders for four seasons from 20012-'15. Vispoli moved from Dayton to become the voice of the Winston-Salem Dash in 2010 and remained there for two seasons before advancing to Frisco. He currently works as a freelance broadcaster based in Massachusetts and calls a variety of sports for area universities and conferences, including the Ivy League.

Brendan Gulick (2014 Dragons) advanced from the Dragons to become the play-by-play voice of the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in the South Atlantic League.

Jason Kempf (2016-17 Dragons) is the primary broadcaster Charleston RiverDogs, the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. He originally moved from the Dragons to become the broadcaster for the Quad Cities River Bandits in the Midwest League.

Nick Brunker (2005 Dragons) completed his fifth season as the voice of the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2015 before accepting a new position outside of sports.

