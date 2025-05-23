36.2 Km/H?! Sam Emilus Showcases Elite CFL Speed
May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
#cfl #shorts #canadianfootballleague
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 23, 2025
- Elks Add Two Defensive Lineman, Release Veteran Acheampong - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.