2025 USL Academy Finals Draw: USL Academy
Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Sixteen of the top USL Academy League teams are drawn into their Round of 16 matchups for the 2025 USL Academy League Finals at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on December 4-7.
