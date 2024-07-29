2025 Travelers Home Schedule Announced

July 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced their home schedule for the 2025 season. The 69-game home schedule begins on Tuesday, April 8, as Arkansas will host the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park. The season opener will see the Travs on the road on Friday, April 4.

Arkansas will play host to eight of their nine league rivals with only Corpus Christi not making a visit to Dickey-Stephens Park. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers and Frisco RoughRiders will all make two visits each to DSP over the course of the season.

The Travelers will have home games on several holidays in 2025, including Mother's Day (Sunday, May 11) vs. Springfield, Father's Day (Sunday, June 15) vs. Northwest Arkansas, Juneteenth (Thursday, June 19) vs. Wichita, and Independence Day (Friday, July 4) vs. Frisco. The club is home for the weekend of July 4-6.

The overall schedule consists of 138 games. 47 of the 69 home games occur on either a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday with 12 games each on a Friday and Saturday. By month, the Travelers will host 12 games in April, 11 in May, 13 in June, 15 in July, 12 in August, and six in September. For the fifth consecutive season, all MLB-affiliated minor leagues will work with a schedule based around six game series with every Monday being an off day.

Game times, promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

2025 Home Schedule:

April 8-13 vs. Tulsa Drillers (LAD)

April 22-27 vs. Midland RockHounds (OAK)

May 6-11 vs. Springfield Cardinals (STL)

May 27-June 1 vs. San Antonio Missions (SD)

June 10-15 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals (KC)

June 17-22 vs. Wichita Wind Surge (MIN)

July 4-6 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (TEX)

July 8-13 vs. Tulsa Drillers (LAD)

July 22-27 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals (KC)

August 5-10 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (TEX)

August 19-24 vs. San Antonio Missions (SD)

Sept. 2-7 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (ARI)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.