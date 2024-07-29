Pickleball Paddles, Fireworks, Margaritaville Jerseys & Bucket Hats Happening this Weekend

July 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is back in town for a two-week homestand, beginning with six games vs. the Amarillo Sod Poodles July 30-August 4 at Whataburger Field.

Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, and Three Dollar Thursday specials fill out the lineup August 1.

Star Wars Night is next, with the Hooks wearing specialty jerseys to commemorate the intergalactic occasion. The Star Wars themed shirts will be autographed and auctioned, with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana. Details at cchooks.com/auction.

A Hooks Pickleball Paddle giveaway from Corpus Christi Athletic Club headlines Friday's festivities as well, along with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

On Saturday, August 2, Corpus Christi Medical Center presents Hooks Margaritaville Jerseys to the first 2,000 through the turnstiles. The series wraps Sunday evening at 5:05 with a Hooks Bucket Hat giveaway courtesy of Corpus Christi Gas Department. And don't forget Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day as kids runs the bases postgame.

Al Amin Shriners of South Texas is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Calallen High School Baseball & Softball Recognition

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 1 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, August 2 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Pickleball Paddle from Corpus Christi Athletic Club

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Star Wars Night

- Christus Spohn Health System Strike Out Stroke Night

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, August 3 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Margaritaville Jersey from Corpus Christi Medical Center

- Kingsville Chamber of Commerce Night

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 4 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Bucket Hat from Corpus Christi Gas Department

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

