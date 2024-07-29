San Antonio's Victor Lizarraga Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Missions pitcher Victor Lizarraga has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 22nd - 28th. This marks the third weekly honor for Lizarraga in his career. He was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week twice during the 2023 season.

Lizarraga recorded his fourth win of the season on Thursday, July 25th against the Midland RockHounds. In seven innings of work, he allowed two hits while striking out eight batters. It was the longest outing of his career.

The right-hander has made 17 starts for the Missions this season. With his performance on Thursday, seven of those starts have resulted in him allowing no earned runs.

The San Diego native is currently in his first season at the Double-A level. He is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA. In 78.2 innings pitched, he has struck out 80 batters.

Lizarraga has now won three weekly awards in his career. During the 2023 season, he was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for August 20th and September 3rd. He was also named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for September of last season.

He is the second Missions player to receive an award this season. Brandon Valenzuela was named Player of the Month for June. The right-hander is the first Missions pitcher to win Pitcher of the Week since Robby Snelling in September of 2023.

MLB Pipeline currently lists Lizarraga as the #8 prospect in the Padres organization. San Diego signed Lizarraga as an international free agent out of Mexico on March 1st, 2021.

The Missions return home on Tuesday, July 30th to begin a six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders.

