Hooks vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles this Week

July 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, July 30th - Sunday, August 4th.

Bring your furry friends out to the ballpark for Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi on August 1st!

Star Wars Night is Friday, August 2nd, with the Hooks wearing specialty jerseys to commemorate the intergalactic occasion. The Star Wars themed jerseys will be autographed and auctioned, with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana. Details at cchooks.com/auction.

A Hooks Pickleball Paddle giveaway (2,000) from Corpus Christi Athletic Club is also a highlight of Friday's game!

On Saturday, August 3, Corpus Christi Medical Center presents Hooks Margaritaville Jerseys to the first 2,000 through the turnstiles.

The series wraps Sunday evening at 5:05 PM with a Hooks Bucket Hat giveaway courtesy of Corpus Christi Gas Department.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

