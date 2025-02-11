2025 G League Up Next Game Draft: Team Strictly BBall

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







International flavor! Japanese Two-Way star and leading Fan Vote player Yuki Kawamura headlines a versatile squad drafted by GMs Nolan Newberg and Joe Doerrer for @StrictlyBBall.

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.