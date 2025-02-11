2025 G League Up Next Game Draft: Team Earn Your Leisure

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Run it back! Last year's #GLeagueUpNextGame MVP Trevelin Queen and NBA veteran Skal Labissiere headline the team that GMs Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings drafted for Team @EarnYourLeisure

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.