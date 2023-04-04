2023 Asheville Tourists Opening Day Roster

ASHEVILLE- The 2023 Asheville Tourists Opening Day roster has officially been set by the Houston Astros Minor League Player Development Department. Assigned to the Tourists are several individuals who have previous experience at the High-A level, along with numerous players who are entering their first year in the South Atlantic League. A total of 30 players are on the Opening Day roster.

This year's group features seven players ranked among the top 30 Houston Astros prospects, according to MLB.com. Those players include OF Drew Gilbert (3), OF Jacob Melton (4), RHP Miguel Ullola (12), INF/OF Joey Loperfido (18), OF Kenedy Corona (20), OF Logan Cerny (22), and RHP Edinson Batista (26).

The roster also features four additional players selected in the top ten rounds of the draft: RHP A.J. Blubaugh RHP Alex Santos II, Catcher Collin Price, and OF Michael Sandle. The remaining position players on the Opening Day roster include: C Miguel Palma, C Nerio Rodriguez, INF Tim Borden II, INF Zach Dezenzo, INF Freudis Nova, and INF Tommy Sacco Jr.

Rounding out the Tourists pitching staff are left-handers Brayan De Paula and Max Roberts along with right-handers Valente Bellozo, Jose Betances, Carlos Calderon, Franny Cobos, Jacob DeLabio, Ryan Gusto, Cole McDonald, Deylen Miley, Peyton Plumlee, Bryant Salgado, and Logan VanWey.

Asheville's 2023 Opening Day roster features players from across the United States, as well as Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. 12 players on the roster appeared in at least one game with Asheville last year while two, De Paula and Nova, spent parts of the 2021 season with the Tourists. The remaining 16 players are all prepared to make their Asheville Tourists debut later this week.

The Tourists are in action for an exhibition contest against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville on April 4.

The South Atlantic League season opener is Thursday, April 6 where the Tourists play host to the defending SAL champion Bowling Green Hot Rods at 6:35pm. Tickets for Opening Day and the 2023 season can be purchased online at TouristsTickets.com. For more information, visit the Asheville Tourists Box Office or TheAshevilleTourists.com.

