BlueClaws Unveil 2023 Break Camp Roster

April 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have unveiled their break-camp roster for the 2023 season.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 7th at Brooklyn. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35 pm.

Find the BlueClaws 2023 Break Camp Roster below:

Pitchers

Left-Handed Pitchers - Gabriel Cotto, Jordan Fowler, Tristan Garnett, Rafael Marcano, Jordi Martinez, Matt Osterberg.

Right-Handed Pitchers - Chase Antle, Carlos Betancourt, Carlos Francisco, Alex Garbrick, Sam Jacobsak, Victor Lopez, Gunner Mayer, Tommy McCollum, Jason Ruffcorn, Matt Russell, Rodolfo Sanchez, Cam Wynne.

Position Players

Catchers - Arturo De Freitas, Andrick Nava, Anthony Quirion.

Infielders - Jamari Baylor, Wilfredo Flores, Hao Yu Lee, Casey Martin, Uziel Viloria, Nick Ward, Rixon Wingrove.

Outfielders - Jared Carr, Marcus Lee Sang, Leandro Pineda, Troy Schreffler.

Click here for a PDF of the Break Camp Roster, which is subject to change.

Greg Brodzinski, who played at Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken, was named BlueClaws manager in January. He is joined on the coaching staff by pitching coach Phil Cundari, pitching development coach Brady Lail, hitting coach Brock Stassi, and bench coach Chris Adamson.

Six members of the BlueClaws roster - Jordan Fowler, Anthony Quirion, Arturo De Freitas, Nick Ward, Rixon Wingrove, and Jared Carr - spent the winter playing for the Australian Baseball League champion Adelaide Giants, managed by Adamson.

Two players - #5 Hao Yu Lee and #28 Tommy McCollum - are ranked among MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Phillies prospects per MLB Pipeline. Schreffler, drafted in the 15th round last year from the University of Maryland, is the lone member of the 2022 Phillies draft class to open the season with the BlueClaws.

