Reading Tops Claws 3-2 in Tuesday Exhibition Game

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Reading, the Phillies AA affiliate, topped he BlueClaws 3-2 in an exhibition game on Tuesday night in ShoreTown.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by Leandro Pineda, which drove in Marcus Lee Sang.

Jersey Shore starter Gabriel Cotto threw three scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Victor Lopez came on in the fourth, and gave up two runs, one earned. Reading tied the game on a SAC fly from McCarthy Tatum, and took the lead when Max McDowell scored from third on a passed ball.

The Fightins added to their lead in the fifth when Max McDowell walked with the bases loaded.

Jersey Shore cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth with a SAC fly from Wilfredo Flores, but neither team would score the rest of the way.

Tommy McCollum struck out all three Fightins he faced in the top of the ninth inning. Carlos Francisco pitched a 10th inning for the BlueClaws and added two strikeouts.

The BlueClaws open the regular season on Friday in Brooklyn. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35 pm.

