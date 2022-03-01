2022 Kernels Theme Night & Promotional Schedule Released

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2022 Theme Night & Promotional Schedule! Opening Night is Friday, April 8th, and we are thrilled to share this exciting lineup of themes and promotions for the season.

2022 DAILY SPECIALS:

SUNDAYS | Kids Eat FREE Sundays and Twins replica jersey day presented by Great Clips

SUNDAYS | Baseball Bingo presented by Ox Yoke Inn

SUNDAYS | Run the bases and catch in the outfield following every Sunday game

THURSDAYS | Big Screen TV Thursdays presented by First Federal Credit Union starting May 5th

FRIDAYS | 2 for 1 on all 16 oz. draft and canned beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water at concession stands presented by 98.1 KHAK

SATURDAYS | Post-Game Fireworks starting May 7th

2022 REOCCURING PROMOTIONS:

BARK IN THE PARK | presented by Lou and Ainsley of Urban Acres Real Estate

DATES: 5/18, 6/21, 7/6, 8/17

NOON GAMES | Enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark with our $10 lunch combo.

DATES: 5/25, 6/15, 6/22, 8/3

COPA GAMES | The Kernels will wear their Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids jerseys

DATES: 5/18, 6/15, 8/17

2022 THEME NIGHTS:

April 9 | Pre-game candy hunt for kids 12 and under

April 10 | Pre-game quarter hunt for kids 12 and under

May 20 | Star Wars Night

June 18 | Princess Night

June 25 | IPTV Daniel Tiger Day

July 8 | I LOVE Pork Night

July 22 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

August 5 | Busch Light Night

August 19 | Wand and Wizardry Night

2022 GIVEAWAYS:

May 8 | Kernels team photo #1 giveaway presented by Copyworks

May 20 | Star Wars Stormtrooper key chain giveaway

May 22 | Kernels baseball card set giveaway presented by Perfect Game

June 17 | Reusable baseball shopping bag presented by Casey's

June 24 | Can koozie giveaway presented by Ann Roushar, Realtor® Keller Williams Legacy Group Cedar Rapids, IA Licensed in the State of Iowa.

June 26 | Baseball giveaway to kids 12 and under presented by UFG

July 9 | Kernels cap giveaway presented by Electronic Engineering

July 24 | Baseball giveaway to kids 12 and under presented by UFG

August 5 | Busch Light cap giveaway

August 19 | Mystery wand giveaway

August 21 | Kernels team photo #2 giveaway presented by Copyworks

2022 SPECIAL JERSEY GAMES:

May 20 | Star Wars Jersey

July 4 | Patriotic Jersey

July 8 | Bacon Themed Jersey

July 22 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Thor Jersey

August 5 | Busch Light Corn Can Themed Jersey

August 17 | Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids Jersey

August 19 | Wand and Wizardry Jersey

September 11 | Twins Replica Jersey

Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 14th at 10:00 AM, and the Bimm Ridder Diamond Shop will open at 10:00 AM the same day.

