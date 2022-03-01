2022 Kernels Theme Night & Promotional Schedule Released
March 1, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2022 Theme Night & Promotional Schedule! Opening Night is Friday, April 8th, and we are thrilled to share this exciting lineup of themes and promotions for the season.
2022 DAILY SPECIALS:
SUNDAYS | Kids Eat FREE Sundays and Twins replica jersey day presented by Great Clips
SUNDAYS | Baseball Bingo presented by Ox Yoke Inn
SUNDAYS | Run the bases and catch in the outfield following every Sunday game
THURSDAYS | Big Screen TV Thursdays presented by First Federal Credit Union starting May 5th
FRIDAYS | 2 for 1 on all 16 oz. draft and canned beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water at concession stands presented by 98.1 KHAK
SATURDAYS | Post-Game Fireworks starting May 7th
2022 REOCCURING PROMOTIONS:
BARK IN THE PARK | presented by Lou and Ainsley of Urban Acres Real Estate
DATES: 5/18, 6/21, 7/6, 8/17
NOON GAMES | Enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark with our $10 lunch combo.
DATES: 5/25, 6/15, 6/22, 8/3
COPA GAMES | The Kernels will wear their Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids jerseys
DATES: 5/18, 6/15, 8/17
2022 THEME NIGHTS:
April 9 | Pre-game candy hunt for kids 12 and under
April 10 | Pre-game quarter hunt for kids 12 and under
May 20 | Star Wars Night
June 18 | Princess Night
June 25 | IPTV Daniel Tiger Day
July 8 | I LOVE Pork Night
July 22 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night
August 5 | Busch Light Night
August 19 | Wand and Wizardry Night
2022 GIVEAWAYS:
May 8 | Kernels team photo #1 giveaway presented by Copyworks
May 20 | Star Wars Stormtrooper key chain giveaway
May 22 | Kernels baseball card set giveaway presented by Perfect Game
June 17 | Reusable baseball shopping bag presented by Casey's
June 24 | Can koozie giveaway presented by Ann Roushar, Realtor® Keller Williams Legacy Group Cedar Rapids, IA Licensed in the State of Iowa.
June 26 | Baseball giveaway to kids 12 and under presented by UFG
July 9 | Kernels cap giveaway presented by Electronic Engineering
July 24 | Baseball giveaway to kids 12 and under presented by UFG
August 5 | Busch Light cap giveaway
August 19 | Mystery wand giveaway
August 21 | Kernels team photo #2 giveaway presented by Copyworks
2022 SPECIAL JERSEY GAMES:
May 20 | Star Wars Jersey
July 4 | Patriotic Jersey
July 8 | Bacon Themed Jersey
July 22 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Thor Jersey
August 5 | Busch Light Corn Can Themed Jersey
August 17 | Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids Jersey
August 19 | Wand and Wizardry Jersey
September 11 | Twins Replica Jersey
Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 14th at 10:00 AM, and the Bimm Ridder Diamond Shop will open at 10:00 AM the same day.
