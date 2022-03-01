Beloit Sky Carp Single Game Tickets Are Now on Sale

BELOIT, WI - Beloit Sky Carp single game tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Season! Tickets start at as low as $10 for Sunday - Thursday games and $12 for Friday - Saturday games when purchasing in advance. These tickets can be purchased at SkyCarp.com or in-person at the Sky Carp Box Office. As was announced earlier this year, all tickets will be digital for games and events at ABC Supply Stadium, including tickers purchased at the Box Office.

Spotlighting the Sky Carp's Inaugural Season schedule is Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12, Thirsty Thursdays™, Firework Fridays, Giveaway Saturdays, Sunday Family Fun Days and 66 chances to cheer on your Sky Carp at beautiful ABC Supply Stadium!

Game times are as follows: Tuesdays-Saturdays at 6:35 PM, Sundays at 1:05 PM, and a special day game on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:05 AM.

"We could not be more excited for this upcoming season to welcome all of our fans and guests to ABC Supply Stadium for the full baseball year, and our inaugural season as the Beloit Sky Carp. I know I am looking forward to seeing everyone on April 12th to kick off this season!" said Sky Carp Vice President of Sales, Drew Olstead.

The full Promotional Schedule will be released in the coming weeks, and it's chock full of new and exciting theme nights! In addition to unique theme nights, Sky Carp fans can expect some terrific weekly promotions. Thirsty Thursdays™ are back with $2 12-ounce drafts of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon and $4 16-ounce cans of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon every Thursday. Every Friday is Fireworks Fridays with post-game fireworks shows that are sure to delight fans of all ages. Saturdays are now Giveaway Saturdays, which means the Sky Carp will give away a different promotional item (bobblehead, shirts, caps, etc.) at every Saturday home game. Last, and certainly not least, Sunday Family Fun Days are back with post-game Kids Run the Bases and Have a Catch! The full promotional calendar will be available on SkyCarp.com once it's released.

"I simply cannot WAIT to share our 2022 promotional schedule! It's bigger and better than ever and is sure to have something for everyone." said Sky Carp Vice President of Entertainment, Maria Valentyn.

The Beloit Sky-Carp will begin their inaugural season on the road against the Cedar Rapid Kernels on Friday, April 8. Their first home game at ABC Supply Stadium will be Tuesday, April 12 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and includes a magnet giveaway. Single game tickets, season tickets, Weekender Plans, and more are available for purchase at SkyCarp.com or by calling a member of the Sky Carp Box Office at 608-362-2272.

