Captains Individual Game Tickets on Sale Saturday, March 12

Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will put individual game tickets for the 2022 season on sale at Classic Park on Saturday, March 12 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a pass for early entry on giveaway dates, which includes a guaranteed giveaway item. For only $20,fans can secure a ticket to a game along with the promotional item to be given away at that game. Some giveaways include a Picantes Knit Hat and Skipper in Scrubs Bobblehead both courtesy of University Hospitals, a Youth Backpack presented by Stanley Steemer and a Picantes Pepper Bobblehead presented by Sysco. Fans can purchase multiple guaranteed giveaway tickets for one specific game, or they can purchase a guaranteed giveaway item for every giveaway game for 2022.

Fans purchasing regular game tickets for the 2022 season will receive a voucher good for a hot dog and 12-ounce fountain drink on the date of the game for the purchased ticket. This offer is good for ticket purchases made in person at Classic Park on Saturday, March 12. The offer does not apply to guaranteed giveaway purchases.

Season ticket holders who stop by Classic Park on March 12 to pick up their ticket packages will also receive a free, limited-edition Captains can koozie. Season Ticket and Holiday Package Holders can also purchase guaranteed giveaway passes on this day for a $10 upgrade.

All fans are encouraged to head into the Captains Cargo Hold store and check out the new line of Captains apparel for the 2022 season.

The Captains open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12 at Classic Park against the Dayton Dragons (Reds). Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954 WINS (9467).

