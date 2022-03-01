South Bend Cubs Unaffected by Lockout, Will Start the Season April 8

March 1, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Despite the news that broke today regarding Major League Baseball postponing Opening Day and shortening the 2022 season, the South Bend Cubs season will go on just as planned. There will be a 132-game schedule that begins on April 8 at Four Winds Field, with Opening Day set in stone.

Players who are not on the Chicago Cubs 40-man roster and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage and are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training in 2022.

The South Bend Cubs players and coaches will travel from Arizona to South Bend and report to Four Winds Field on Monday, April 4 no matter what happens with the MLB and Player's Association negotiations.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale on March 9 at Noon ET and available at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988 or. Check out the complete theme nights and promotional schedule for the 2022 season and plan your trip to South Bend.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.