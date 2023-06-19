2021 No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Henry Davis Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of catcher Henry Davis, their No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft who is currently rated as the No. 44 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline. He will become the fourth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to make his big league debut this season, following right-handed pitchers Carmen Mlodzinski, Osvaldo Bido and Cody Bolton.

Davis, 23, was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on June 6 and hit .286 (10-for-35) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, three RBI, eight walks and a .946 OPS in 10 games. He has reached base safely in 46 of 51 total games between both levels this season, compiling a .284 batting average (52-for-183), .433 on-base percentage and .974 OPS.

The catcher by trade started as Indianapolis' right fielder in six of his 10 Triple-A games, yielding a perfect fielding percentage and one outfield assist in 12 total chances. Along with hitting his first Triple-A home run last week at Iowa, Davis flashed his athleticism by making a diving catch on a liner down the right- field line and sparking a relay to nab a runner at home plate.

Davis attended the University of Louisville (Ky.) and became the first Cardinal and the seventh different catcher selected first overall in MLB Draft history, joining Steve Chilcott (1966), Mike Ivie (1970), Danny Goodwin (1971 and 1975), B.J. Surhoff (1985), Joe Mauer (2001) and Adley Rutschmann (2019).

