Joey Lucchesi Named International League Pitcher of the Week

June 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi has been named International Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 12th to June 18th. Lucchesi retired 20 of the 22 batters he faced on Tuesday at Buffalo, throwing six and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two total baserunners on two hits and no walks. The 30-year-old from California also struck out six batters, five of which were swinging.

This season, Lucchesi has made eight starts in Triple-A with Syracuse and had a 5-1 record with a 2.33 ERA in 46 and one-third innings pitched while striking out 45 batters.

This is the first time Lucchesi has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week in his career. The 30-year-old previously was named the California League Pitcher of the Week on April 30, 2017 when he was with Advanced-A Lake Elsinore.

Lucchesi is the third Syracuse pitcher to earn International League Pitcher of the Week honors this season. José Butto was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on April 10th and David Peterson was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on May 22nd.

