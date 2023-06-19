Saints' Chris Williams Wins International League Player of the Week

TOLEDO, OH - It was all but a formality after Chris Williams hit six home runs over the first three games in Louisville that he would be named International League Player of the Week. On Monday it was made official as Williams was named International League Player of the Week for the week of June 13-18, joining Matt Wallner as the second St. Paul Saints player to earn the honor this season.

In the five games Williams played in Louisville, he went 7-19 (.368), with six of those hits leaving the park. He drove in a career-high seven runs on June 13, tying the franchise record set by Brent Rooker on July 13, 2021, and 14 over the course of the week. His three home runs on June 13 tied the franchise record, joining Rooker, Jose Miranda, and Spencer Steer as the only Saints to have a three-homer game. He drew five walks to seven strikeouts and slashed .368/.500/1.316 for an otherworldly 1.816 OPS. The six home runs and 14 RBI were the most in the IL. He became the third Saints' player to homer in three consecutive games this season, joining Jair Camargo and Matt Wallner.

This season, Williams is hitting .281, with a team-best 13 home runs and 41 RBI. He started June on a career-tying 12 game hit streak. In June, Williams leads the International League in home runs (8), RBI (24) and slugging percentage (.863). He's second in the league in OPS (1.338) and total bases (44). His .368 average in June is good for eighth in the league.

Williams is the fourth player in franchise history to win International League Player of the Week, joining Drew Maggi (June 28-July 4, 2021), Alex Kirilloff (May 30-June 5, 2022) and Wallner (May 30-June 4, 2023) as the only other players to win the award.

