Padilla Promoted to White Sox on Monday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP Nick Padilla was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 21 games with the Knights this season out of the team's bullpen, Padilla has posted a 1-0 record with four saves and a 5.09 ERA over 23.0 IP (28 strikeouts). This is the third promotion of the season for Padilla. He has made one appearance with the White Sox this season over his two stints, allowing two runs over 2.0 IP on May 10 at Kansas City.

This season, a total of 14 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21) and INF Zach Remillard (June 15). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

