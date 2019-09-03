2019 Texas League North Division Championship at DSP September 4 and 5

September 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 4

TELEVISED GAME

$1 SELECT CONCESSION ITEMS

Game one of the Texas League North Division Championship begins tonight at DSP! The game will be broadcast regionally, LIVE on ROOTS Sports Northwest Network, so sport your favorite Travs gear, invite your friends, and come show the television audience how we cheer on the Travs in Arkansas! Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Peanuts, $1 Cracker Jacks, $1 Soft Drinks, and $1 Ice Cream tonight only at the concessions.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 5

THIRSTY THURSDAY

DADS AND KIDS RUN THE BASES

We welcome All-Star Dad's tonight for Arkansas Better Dads Night! Dads can visit the Arkansas Better Dads table on the concourse to enter to win prizes during the game, then all Dads are invited to run the bases with their kids after the game. For Thirsty Thursday find $2 select beers.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Follow the Travs on AM 920 for games 3, 4, and 5 of the Texas League North Division Championship. The North Division Champion will play in the Texas League Championship series at home on September 13, 14*, and 15*

(*if necessary)

Stay Tuned to Travs baseball by visiting www.TRAVS.com for future game dates and times.

