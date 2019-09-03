Drillers Return to ONEOK Field this Weekend for Playoff Action

The Tulsa Drillers are returning to the Texas League Playoffs for the third straight year and will begin defense of their 2018 league title on Wednesday in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Drillers will meet the Arkansas Travelers in the best-of-five North Division Playoff Series, with the winner advancing to the Texas League Championship Series to face the South Division winner.

The Drillers captured their third straight second-half North Division crown over the weekend and essentially gained home field advantage for the division series. Tulsa will play at Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday for Games 1 and 2 of the series. ONEOK Field will host Game 3 on Friday, September 6 and Games 4 and 5 on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary.

Friday's Game 3 in Tulsa will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will feature FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks following the game. Saturday's Game 4, if necessary, will also begin at 7:05 p.m. with $2 sodas and beers available. If the series advances to Game 5, it will start at 1:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field with free kid's tickets available for fans ages 14 and under.

A complete rundown of playoff promotions is below.

The Drillers finished the regular season with a 78-61 record. The 78 regular season wins marked the most in franchise history, matching the 1998 Drillers Texas League Championship squad.

Despite the record, the Drillers have not fared well with Arkansas this season. The Travelers are the only team in the league that Tulsa does not have a winning record against this year. The Drillers finished with a 9-21 mark against the Travs, including a 3-12 record in games played at ONEOK Field. Most of those results occurred during the first half of the season as the two teams met just four times during the second half with Arkansas winning three of those meetings.

Amarillo and Midland are meeting in the South Division Playoff Series. The winner of the two series will advance to the best-of-five Texas League Championship Series with Games 1 and 2 hosted by the South Division winner, while Game 3, and if necessary, Games 4 and 5 will be hosted by the North Division winner.

Individual tickets for the Drillers playoff home games are now available to purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS (September 6-8)

GAME 3 TEXAS LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF SERIES

Friday, September 6 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

After the conclusion of the game, the Drillers will light up the Tulsa sky with a special "playoff edition" Fireworks Show, presented by FOX23, K95.5 and Mix96.

GAME 4 TEXAS LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (If Necessary)

Saturday, September 7 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

$2 DRINKS

Beverages will be discounted throughout the evening with sodas and beers on sale for just $2 per serving! Game 2 is presented by Tulsa's Channel 8, 92.9 The Drive and 98.5 KVOO.

GAME 5 TEXAS LEAUGE NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (If Necessary)

Sunday, September 8 . . . Arkansas Travelers (1:05 PM) - Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FREE KIDS DAY

Bring the entire family to game for an fun, economical afternoon! All kids, ages 14 and under, will be given free tickets for what could be the biggest game of the season. Game 3 is presented by 106.1 The Twister.

