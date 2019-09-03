Amarillo Sod Poodles Secure 2019 Texas League Specialty Awards

September 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





The Texas League has revealed its list of specialty award winners in an announcement made by Texas League President Tim Purpura on Wednesday. The league's managers (Sports Turf Manager of the Year, Best Visiting Clubhouse and Best Visiting Team Hotel) and umpires (Best Umpire Locker Room and Best Umpire Hotel) voted on the league's final awards of the year.

In its first year in the Texas League, the Amarillo Sod Poodles claimed a pair of awards for its brand-new, state-of-the-art Hodgetown ballpark, taking the Best Visiting Clubhouse and Best Umpire Locker Room. In addition, Amarillo's Home 2 Suites By Hilton won the title of Best Visiting Team Hotel.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.