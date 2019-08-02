2019 LoanMart Scholarship Winners Recognized

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For the seventh consecutive season, the Quakes and their stadium naming rights partner, LoanMart, teamed up to present the LoanMart Scholarship Program for local high students. This year's three recipients - Angelica Hernandez (Bloomington High School), Mary Emily Martinez (Alta Loma High School) and Sariyah Moore (Alta Loma High School) - were each awarded a $1000 scholarship toward their college tuition and recognized in an on-field ceremony before the Quakes game on Saturday, July 27th.

"LoanMart is proud to recognize these accomplished students for their dedication and hard work to further their education and goals," LoanMart's Marketing Manager, Justin Cross said. "We hope the LoanMart Scholarship provides students support as they embark on their next journey."

Each of this year's scholarship recipients completed high school with a cumulative GPA of 4.4 or higher. Hernandez is a three time Principal's Honor Roll member, Bloomington High School Top 20 Scholar and Outstanding Key Club member. She will be studying Biology at the University of California Los Angeles this Fall. Martinez graduated with Academic Cum Lade, served as the National Honors Society President and as the NHS Treasurer, while also Co Founding, Friend In Me, a hospital volunteering organization. She will pursue a chemistry/computer science degree in the fall at Stanford University. Moore is a Link Crew Leader, member of the California Scholarship Federation, and Chamber singer. She is headed to University of California Riverside to study Cell, Molecular and Developmental Biology.

Since the program's creation in 2013, the Quakes and LoanMart have awarded over $20,000 to area students for their college education.

"Each year, we are honored to receive applications from such a talented pool of students," Quakes Vice President/General Manager Grant Riddle said. "The continuing growth of accomplishment within the San Bernardino community scholarship program demonstrates the dedication the Quakes and LoanMart have to our community."

The LoanMart Scholarship is offered to graduating high school seniors in San Bernardino County each season and winners are selected based on the criteria of scholarship, leadership, community involvement and character.

