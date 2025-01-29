17-Year-Old Midfielder Nathan Gray Returns to Charlotte for Third Season

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced their youngest signing in club history, Nathan Gray, will return for his third season with the Jacks. The now 17-year-old made his professional debut on September 21, 2024 during an away match at South Georgia Tormenta FC.

"I look forward to seeing Nate continue developing. His confidence and impact in training grew exponentially last year, and the expectation is for him to be a big contributor to the team this season," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "He displays composure on the ball as well as the ability to make plays on his own and has a physical profile which will make him a strong two way midfielder."

Gray first signed with the Jacks in 2023 at just 15 years old.

"I'm thrilled to re-sign with Charlotte Independence and continue this incredible journey with the team," expressed Gray. "I look forward to building on our successes and giving our fans even more to cheer about in the upcoming season."

The Grayson, Georgia native came to Charlotte following stints with the Atlanta United U16, U17, and U19 teams. He scored nine goals and notched 14 assists in 2023 for Atlanta United Academy sides. Gray helped lead the U16 squad to the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs with a first-place finish in group play during the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

