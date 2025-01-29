Westchester Soccer Club Acquires Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen on Loan from Loudoun United

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced that they have acquired goalkeeper Dane Jacomen on a season-long loan from Loudoun United. The move is subject to league and federation approval.

Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where he was a three-year letter winner. He also played club soccer as part of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds academy from 2014, before earning a move to the D.C. United academy in 2017 In 2018, Jacomen went to the University of Pennsylvania and in three seasons with the Quakers, he went on to make 24 appearances. In 2019, he was named Philadelphia Soccer Six All-Star and Philadelphia Soccer Six All-Rookie. While at Penn, Jacomen played in the USL League Two with Evergreen FC in 2019 and West Chester United in 2021, where he earned the USL League Two Golden Glove Award. In 2022, Jacomen signed with USL Championship side Loudoun United where he has played for the past three seasons.

Jacomen joins a roster that already include a strong group of Americans with USL experience, including: wing back Kemar Lawrence, fullback Samory Powder, midfielder Conor McGlynn and defender Stephen Payne, midfielder Andrew Jean-Baptiste, defender Joel Johnson newcomer midfielder Bryan Vazquez, defenders Bobby Fertil-Pierre, Rashid Tetteh and Noah Powder and a trio of Dutch natives in midfielders Daniel Bouman, Dean Diego Guezen and striker Koen Blommestijn

The club will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season this coming April. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.