Tormenta FC Signs Midfielder Alon Drey to First Pro Contract

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Midfielder Alon Drey with Florida Gulf Coast University

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has signed midfielder Alon Drey to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. The signing marks the beginning of Drey's professional career as he joins Tormenta FC in Statesboro for his rookie season.

"Alon demonstrated his talent at FGCU and in USL League Two which have prepared him well for the challenges of professional soccer," said Head Coach Ian Cameron. " He builds the game with great control, and he's extremely aggressive against the ball. We are excited to welcome him to our squad and look forward to helping him grow and compete in his rookie season."

Drey signs his first professional contract after an impressive collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU). Over three seasons, he played 44 matches, registering four goals and four assists. In 2022, Drey earned unanimous selection to the ASUN All-Freshman Team after starting 14 games and logging over 1,200 minutes.

The rookie midfielder also gained valuable experience in USL League Two where he spent two summers developing his skills. In 2024, he captained Nona FC, scoring four goals across 11 starts. In 2022, he featured for Tampa Bay United, contributing a goal in eight appearances.

Drey's signing further solidifies Tormenta FC's midfield as the club gears up for its seventh season of professional play. Fans can watch Drey and the South Georgia squad debut the 2025 USL League One campaign on Saturday, March 8, at Tormenta Stadium against the Richmond Kickers.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (17):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (6): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Joseph Pérez, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders (4): Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Alon Drey, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards (5): Handwalla Bwana, Taylor Gray, Jonathan Nyandjo, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

