Tormenta FC to Represent Georgia in 2025 U.S. Open Cup

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the nation's oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament. Tormenta FC will be Georgia's lone representative in this historic tournament, which unites professional and amateur clubs and has produced some of American soccer's greatest underdog stories.

The 2025 Open Cup kicks off with the First Round, scheduled for March 18-20, with 32 matchups between amateur teams from the Open Division and professional clubs. Tormenta FC will enter this round alongside 13 other League One clubs, 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams, and the eight lowest-seeded USL Championship teams.

In 2024, Tormenta FC solidified its reputation as one of the most dangerous lower-division teams in the U.S. Open Cup. Until last year, the team had never lost to a USL Championship (Div. II) side in the Open Cup since making their tournament debut as a professional team three years ago. Tormenta FC beat out America CFl Spurs, the Savannah Clovers and Miami FC in 2024 to reach the Round of 32 for the second time in club history. Tormenta FC then faced a familiar foe, the Charleston Battery, playing a hard-fought match that lasted 120 minutes and ultimately falling 3-2. The club's first trip to the Round of 32 came in 2022 when South Georgia defeated both Charleston Battery and Birmingham Legion FC before bowing out to Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

Tormenta FC is eager to represent Georgia on the national stage and showcase its talent against top-tier competition. Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups, with all games streamed live on ESPN+. For more details on this year's format, rules and participating teams, visit ussoccer.com.

2025 U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE:

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinals: September 16-17

Final: October 1

