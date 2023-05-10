16 Runs Leads to a Surge W

May 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Frisco, TX - The Wichita Wind Surge offense pounded out a season high 16 runs on 18 hits and defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 16-8 on Wednesday.

David Banuelos had three hits, a home run and six runs batted in to lead the Surge attack. The Surge won their second in a row and improved to 12-17 on the season.

Yoyner Fajardo and Will Holland each drove in three runs on the afternoon and Yunior Severino added a two-run home run. Frisco pitchers walked eleven Wind Surge hitters.

Chad Donato started for Wichita and allowed two runs pitching four innings. Osiris German earned the win and Ryan Garcia took the loss allowing eight runs in two and two third innings.

Surge lead the series two games to none.

NOTES - The Surge won their first day game of the season, improving to 1-9. The six RBI in a game is the most since Chris Williams did it last July 14th vs Arkansas. The 11 walks issued to Wind Surge hitters are the most this season. Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is expected to join the team on Thursday on a rehab assignment and start at third base.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge continue the twelve-game road trip in Texas on Thursday. The Surge will start RH Carlos Luna against the Frisco Riders RH Jack Leiter at 6:35 PM.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home for a six game homestand on Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.