Corey Seager Slated to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Thursday when the RoughRiders meet the Wichita Wind Surge at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.

Seager, who was signed by the Rangers as a free agent prior to the 2022 season, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain on April 12th. To begin the season, Seager was hitting .359/.469/.538/1.008 with a home run and 4 RBIs over 11 games prior to the injury.

The three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

In 2020, Seager helped the Dodgers to their first World Series championship since 1988 with MVP performances in both the NLCS and the World Series, clubbing a combined seven home runs between the two series.

In his first season with the Rangers, Seager set an MLB record for the most home runs by a left-handed hitting shortstop with 33. He was named to the American League All-Star Team.

