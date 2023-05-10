Tulsa Tops Cards in Wednesday Matinee

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (19-10) kept the Springfield Cardinals (13-16) in check for a 3-0 win in game two of the series at ONEOK Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Decisions:

W - RHP Tanner Dodson (4-2)

L - LHP Kenny Hernandez (3-1)

S - RHP Jordan Leasure (2)

Notables:

2B Noah Mendlinger made his Double-A debut for Springfield and went 2x3 with a pair of singles... LHP Kenny Hernandez notched his fourth straight start of 5.0 innings or longer, going 6.0 frames with just the three runs allowed... RHP Logan Sawyer tossed a pair of scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th.

On Deck:

-Thursday, May 11, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-2, 9.50) @ TUL RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 2.59)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

