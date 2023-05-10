Riders Outpaced in Slugfest

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders showed off their offense on Wednesday, but the Wichita Wind Surge did even more, winning 16-8 from Riders Field.

Frisco (13-16) kept the game close with a pair of home runs in the fifth inning by Thomas Saggese and Liam Hicks, the first homer of the season for each. Hicks was making his Double-A debut on Wednesday as the starting catcher. The Toronto native reached base three times and recorded three runs batted in. Saggese had four hits, tying a career high, and scored twice.

Wichita (12-17) was paced by David Banuelos, who had a trio of two-RBI hits including a home run in the second inning. His six RBIs tied a career high.

Wichita struck early and often, totaling eight earned runs off Frisco starter Ryan Garcia (0-3). Osiris German (2-0) pitched 2.1 innings with three earned runs for Wichita before former RoughRiders pitcher Seth Nordlin took care of the final 2.1 innings without a run.

Frisco got another strong day from Kellen Strahm, who had two hits on Tuesday night as well as Wednesday. The San Jose State product has 12 hits in his last seven games.

Wichita scored eight runs off the Frisco bullpen but Hever Bueno and Theo McDowell were bright spots, each throwing 1.1 innings in relief without a run scored.

The third game of the six-game series begins Thursday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.19 ERA) gets the start for the RoughRiders. RHP Carlos Luna (0-1, 5.89 ERA) is Wichita's starter.

Former World Series MVP Corey Seager is expected to make a rehab appearance with Frisco starting on Thursday.

In addition to Thirsty Thursday, with $3 Shiner Bock and $3 Truly Wild Berrys in the seating bowl, plus Rowdy at the River presented by Twisted Tea, Thursday's game is also Peaked in High School Night. Get $2 off a ticket by wearing a Letterman's jacket to the game and also take home a RoughRiders' Swinging Teddy Letterman's patch. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

