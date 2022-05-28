11-Run Visalia Sixth Stuns Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored an improbable 11 runs in the sixth inning, as they came from behind and held on to defeat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field, 13-10.

The Quakes looked to be rolling, carrying a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning, but with two outs in the sixth, it all fell apart, as Visalia plated 11 straight runs to win for a second straight night in Rancho.

Damon Keith had three RBIs for the second time in the series and hit one of four Rancho homers.

Luis Rodriguez (4), Keith (5), Yeiner Fernandez (2) and Julio Carrion (3) all went deep, but it wasn't enough, as the Rawhide survived a ninth-inning rally from Rancho, stranding the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Ramses Malave homered to give the Rawhide the lead for good against new Rancho reliever Horacio Andujar (0-1), who struggled in the sixth inning, failing to retire any of the seven hitters he faced.

Visalia reliever Eric Mendez (2-1) got the win and David Sanchez retired the last batter to earn his third save.

The Quakes (23-20) remain 2 Â½ games out in the South Division standings. Rancho will send Edgardo Henriquez (1-2) to the mound on Saturday, with Visalia going with Liam Norris (0-0) at 6:30pm.

Saturday means post-game Fireworks, thanks to LaRocque Better Roofs. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

