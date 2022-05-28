Balanced Offense Keys 10-6 Giants' Victory

The Giants pounded out 17 hits in a balanced offensive attack Friday night on their way to a 10-6 victory over the host Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Every player in the San Jose lineup had at least one hit, including seven players with multi-hit games, while a three-run top of the eighth inning rally put the Giants ahead for good en route to the win. San Jose (26-17) has now evened the series with Modesto at two games apiece.

Garrett Frechette (3-for-5, 3B, RBI) had three hits, including a run-scoring triple, to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Aeverson Arteaga (2-for-6, HR, RBI) added a solo home run while Vaun Brown (2-for-3, 3 SB) singled twice and stole three bases in the win. Other standouts included Adrian Sugastey (2-for-5, RBI) extending his hitting streak to 10 games with Riley Mahan (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Najee Gaskins (2-for-4, RBI) also contributing two hits apiece. Seven different San Jose players drove home a run.

The back-and-forth affair began with the Giants scoring three runs in the top of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Arteaga was the second batter of the night and he launched a towering 416-foot solo home run to deep left center to put San Jose on the board. It was Arteaga's sixth home run of the season. Brown followed with a bunt single and then stole second before Sugastey's two-out RBI single made it 2-0. Rodriguez was up next and he doubled to deep left scoring Sugastey all the way from the first to extend the lead to 3-0.

Nick Sinacola started on the mound for the Giants and began his night with a six-pitch 1-2-3 bottom of the first. A Robert Perez Jr. solo homer - his league-leading 15th round-tripper of the year - cut the San Jose lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second. The Nuts then batted around against Sinacola in the bottom of the third to move in front by a 5-3 margin. Brett Rodriguez led off with a single before Ty Duvall drew a walk. Edwin Arroyo was up next and he blasted a three-run home run to right to put Modesto ahead. Later in the inning, Perez Jr. singled with one out and scored on Milkar Perez's RBI double to deep left for a 5-3 Nuts lead.

After Tyler Myrick struck out two in a perfect bottom of the fourth out of the Giants bullpen, San Jose took advantage of a key Modesto error to score twice in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Grant McCray started the inning with a single before a one-out single from Brown and a walk to Mahan loaded the bases. Sugastey then hit a potential inning-ending double play grounder to third, but the ball rolled through the legs of the third baseman Perez and down the left field line for an error. McCray and Brown both scored on the play to bring the Giants even at 5-5.

Landen Roupp then took over on the mound to begin the bottom of the fifth for San Jose and dazzled in his long relief appearance. Roupp breezed through a perfect fifth inning to start his outing. In the sixth, Walking Cabrera led off with a double before an infield single to deep short from Colin Davis put runners on first and second. Roupp though came back with three straight strikeouts of Randy Bednar, Rodriguez and Duvall to keep the game tied. A 1-2-3 seventh inning with two more punchouts from Roupp followed.

With the score still at 5-5, the Giants then rallied in the eighth. Frechette led off with a bloop single into shallow left before moving to second on Gaskins' sacrifice bunt. Alexander Suarez followed with a grounder up the middle that deflected off the glove of the second baseman Ben Ramirez and into shallow center. Suarez was credited with a single while Frechette raced around third and easily scored the go-ahead run. After McCray flied out, Arteaga singled and Brown walked to load the bases. Mahan was up next and he hit a sharp grounder behind first base that skipped off the glove of the diving Perez Jr. and into foul territory. Perez Jr. scrambled over and picked-up the ball, but his hurried flip to the pitcher covering at first sailed high and rolled away. Mahan was awarded an RBI single to plate Suarez while Arteaga was also able to score on the play thanks to the error to make it 8-5.

Roupp returned to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and tossed another scoreless inning to maintain the three-run cushion. Davis doubled with two outs to end the streak of eight straight Modesto batters set down, but Roupp responded with a strikeout of Bednar to retire the side.

San Jose then pushed across two insurance runs in the top of the ninth to stretch their lead to 10-5. Rodriguez led off with a single and immediately scored when the next batter, Frechette, hammered a triple off the center field wall. Gaskins followed with an RBI single to plate Frechette with the Giants' 10th and final run.

Spencer Bivens pitched the bottom of the ninth for San Jose and allowed one run, but was able to close out the victory. Bivens struck out Perez Jr. with one runner on base - the 14th punchout for Giants pitching on the night - to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

At The Plate: The Giants' 17 hits on Friday was one off their season-high. San Jose had 18 hits in an 11-1 win over Lake Elsinore on May 11. San Jose has 42 hits over the last three games in the series (2-1 record).

Sugastey's Hit Streak: Adrian Sugastey is batting at a .385 clip (15-for-39) during his current 10-game hit streak. He's matched the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season (Yorlis Rodriguez).

Brown On The Bases: With three steals on Friday, Vaun Brown is now 17-for-18 in stolen base attempts this season. He's sixth in the league in steals.

Roupp's Outing: Landen Roupp earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Roupp allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. He retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced, seven of which came via the strikeout.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 6:05 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

