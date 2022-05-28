Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

May 28, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Ports RHP Mitch Myers are the probable starters.

WALKOFF SZN: Last night, Hunter Goodman and the Grizzlies provided the fans some early fireworks thanks to a two-run walk-off homer in the 9th inning. Headed into the frame, the Grizzlies had their backs against the wall, but their comeback claws were out and ready. A fielding error by the Ports with one out put the tying run on base. Then, up stepped Goodman. The University of Memphis product swung at a 1-0 pitch and launched it to deep right field. The ball sailed over the wall, sending the Fresno faithful into a frenzy. It was Goodman's 10th wallop of the season, a team high. The Grizzlies enjoyed their third walk-off hit of 2022 and their second against the Ports (Opening Night). It was also the second walk-off tater for Fresno this year (May 17 vs Rancho Cucamonga) and sixth comeback win of the season. All four games of the current series against Stockton have ended in one or two-run affairs.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in downtown Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to yesterday's 6-5 walk-off win, the Grizzlies are 12-1 (+52 run differential, 98-46) against the Ports this year, 29-8 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In their last 10 games against Stockton, the Grizzlies have tallied 109 hits with 17 of them going as homers and outscored the Ports 71-33. Fresno has mashed 25 homers over their 13 affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 110 batters over the past nine contests against the Ports.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez below and on Page 2.

JUAREZ WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Tonight's starting pitcher Victor Juarez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22. Juarez's impressive start last Saturday against Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Quakes. Juarez was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings, relishing his third win of the year. The righty issued a first inning walk and didnÊ¼t allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. The 18-year old from Mexico is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect for the Rockies. Juarez is now the third Grizzlies player and first pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

WHAT A CATCH: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero made sports media headlines on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning thanks to an outstanding catch in right field. In the bottom of the ninth with one out and the Grizzlies leading 4-2, Ports prospect Max Muncy hit a moonshot to deep right field. The Rockies #24 overall prospect flashed a tick above his scout ranked 50-grade speed and charged toward the 335 marker just inside the foul pole in right field. Without breaking stride, Guerrero stuck his glove over the short wall and made the catch before flipping over it. He showed the umpire his glove to confirm the catch for the second out of the inning. Thanks to the outstanding play, Guerrero earned himself the #1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. That was only the second game this season in right field for Guerrero (Sunday vs. Rancho Cucamonga was his first), who started in left 21 times and batted in the DH spot nine times. Over his two starts in right, the Dominican native has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in seven total chances.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (6-6), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 29, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40) vs LHP Mason Green (3-1, 2.29)

MAY 31, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT TBA vs TBA

JUNE 1, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT TBA vs RHP Case Williams (2-1, 3.86)

JUNE 2, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT TBA vs RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.15)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.