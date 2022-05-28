Goodman Called Game: Grizzlies Stun Ports 6-5 Courtesy of Walk-off Homer in 9TH

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (28-15) shocked the Stockton Ports (16-27) 6-5 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Hunter Goodman and the Grizzlies provided the fans some early fireworks thanks to a two-run walk-off homer in the 9th inning. With the comeback win, Fresno improved to 12-1 against the Ports this year and 29-8 versus Stockton over the past two seasons. Over the 13 games in 2022, the Grizzlies have outscored the Ports 98-46 (+52 run differential).

Stockton scampered ahead 2-0 in the second from a balk and sacrifice fly. Fresno grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Juan Guerrero. He would knock in a pair of runs with a double to left and waltz home on a throwing error. In the fourth, the Ports gained control with a three-run inning. A Grizzlies balk, throwing error and Jalen Greer single produced the runs. In the seventh, a Braiden Ward sacrifice fly to center cut the deficit to 5-4 Ports.

Headed into the ninth, the Grizzlies had their backs against the wall, but their comeback claws were out and ready. A fielding error by the Ports with one out put the tying run on base. Then, up stepped Goodman. The University of Memphis product swung at a 1-0 pitch and launched it to deep right field. The ball sailed over the wall, sending the Fresno faithful into a frenzy. It was Goodman's 10th wallop of the season, a team high. The Grizzlies enjoyed their third walk-off hit of 2022 and their second against the Ports (Opening Night). It was also the second walk-off tater for Fresno this year (May 17 vs Rancho Cucamonga).

The sixth comeback victory of the season for the Grizzlies awarded Sergio Sanchez (3-0) the win. He tossed three scoreless innings of relief, fanning four. Ever Moya also had a shutout frame for Fresno. Starter Brayan Castillo lasted five innings and punched out four. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 110 batters over their past nine contests against the Ports. Hunter Breault (0-3) took the loss for Stockton after only getting one out. Kyle Virbitsky hurled six and two-thirds frames of four-run baseball for the Ports. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- SS Adael Amador (3-4, 2B, BB)

- LF Juan Guerrero (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C CJ Rodriguez (2-4, 2 R)

- 2B Jalen Greer (1-3, RBI, BB)

- RHP Kyle Virbitsky (6.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

