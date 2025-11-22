11.21.2025: DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
A header from Rylee Baisden gave Carolina Ascent FC the 1-0 win against DC Power FC at Audi Field as the visitors earn their first clean sheet of the season.
