11.21.2025: DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

A header from Rylee Baisden gave Carolina Ascent FC the 1-0 win against DC Power FC at Audi Field as the visitors earn their first clean sheet of the season.







